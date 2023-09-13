The clean energy infrastructure project, which is being developed in Brooklyn's Vinegar Hill neighborhood, entails an investment of $810m and is expected to provide large amounts of renewable power to southeastern Brooklyn as well as contribute to the continued high reliability of Con Edison’s energy grid

Con Edison breaks ground on the Brooklyn Clean Energy Hub. (Credit: Jim.henderson/Wikimedia Commons)

Con Edison, a subsidiary of energy company Consolidated Edison, has commenced construction on Brooklyn Clean Energy Hub, a 1.5GW transmission substation, located on the banks of the East River, US.

The clean energy infrastructure project, which is being developed in Brooklyn’s Vinegar Hill neighborhood, entails an investment of $810m.

The Brooklyn Clean Energy Hub is projected to provide large amounts of renewable power to southeastern Brooklyn and contribute to the continued high reliability of Con Edison’s energy grid.

It will serve as a crucial plug-in point for future offshore wind infrastructure, said Con Edison.

The transmission substation project is estimated to accommodate enough clean energy to power 750,000 households.

Its construction is anticipated to generate over 500 skilled union jobs. The project’s construction was approved by the New York State Public Service Commission in April 2023.

Con Edison chairman and chief executive Tim Cawley said: “The Brooklyn Clean Energy Hub represents a major milestone in the clean energy transition and will strengthen our grid’s reliability.

“This project will offer a critical plug-in point to connect with offshore wind, while creating good jobs, supporting economic growth, and advancing New York’s climate goals.”

The Brooklyn Clean Energy Hub will distribute power through underground transmission lines to the proposed Gateway Park Area Substation in Canarsie, Brooklyn, and other substations.

Along with bolstering the region’s economic growth, the transmission substation will enable additional energy transfers across Con Edison’s high-voltage transmission system.

The clean energy hub is scheduled to be online before the summer of 2028.

New York State Senator Kevin Parker said: “This substation not only offers connections for offshore wind energy, but also represents a significant step toward achieving New York’s electric future.

“By investing in clean and renewable energy sources, we are not only protecting our environment but also creating much-needed union jobs and supporting economic growth in our communities.”

In 2021, Con Edison Transmission revealed plans to build a 2.4GW offshore transmission network called Clean Link New Jersey to deliver offshore wind power from the sea to the US state of New Jersey.