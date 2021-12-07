The corridor associated with the transmission project will have offshore HVDC collector platforms

The Clean Link New Jersey project proposes to deliver 2.4GW of future offshore wind capacity to New Jersey. (Credit: Thomas G. from Pixabay)

Con Edison Transmission has unveiled plans to build a 2.4GW offshore transmission network called Clean Link New Jersey to deliver offshore wind power from the sea to the US state of New Jersey.

According to the Consolidated Edison subsidiary, the transmission project’s effect on local communities, marine life, and views will be minimal.

Clean Link New Jersey is expected to help New Jersey achieve its clean energy targets, while generating new jobs and boosting the growing Mid-Atlantic offshore wind market, said Con Edison Transmission.

The offshore transmission network is planned to link future offshore wind capacity from various generators at sea to the high-voltage onshore backbone of the electric grid.

It will involve installation of multiple subsea transmission cables via a defined “power corridor,” in order to minimise the impact on the environment.

Con Edison Transmission said that the offshore mesh-style network will be modular and flexible to enable different offshore wind projects to plug in after they enter into operations.

Con Edison Transmission president and CEO Stuart Nachmias said: “Clean Link New Jersey will advance the Garden State’s clean energy future, providing reliable energy delivery of offshore wind generation.

“As a successful independent transmission developer, we understand that the transition to a clean energy future needs to be balanced with the needs of local communities.

“Our proposed project will provide good-paying jobs and economic opportunity, preserve the beauty of the Jersey shoreline, and minimise disruption to New Jerseyans while helping achieve the State’s clean energy goals.”

The corridor associated with Clean Link New Jersey will have offshore high-voltage direct current (HVDC) collector platforms. These platforms are expected to serve as the building blocks for delivering power from offshore wind farms to the shore.

Con Edison Transmission will design the transmission project to connect the platforms and possibly other adjacent platforms by alternating-current (AC) connections. This will help build an affordable resilient connection and the flexibility to underpin the emerging capacity in offshore wind generation, said the company.

In July 2021, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities had approved the Atlantic Shores and the Ocean Wind II offshore wind projects which have a combined capacity of 2.65GW.

The state of New Jersey has been working on a goal of achieving 7.5GW of offshore wind by 2035 and 100% clean energy by the year 2050.