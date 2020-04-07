These have a conversion capacity of 150 megavolt-amperes (MVA) with 16 kilometres (km) of high-voltage 132kV cable to connect different areas of Dubai

Image: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority managing director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer. (Credit: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is continuing with its development projects. Since the start of the year, DEWA has commissioned 8 new 132/11 kilovolt (kV) substations. These have a conversion capacity of 150 megavolt-amperes (MVA) with 16 kilometres (km) of high-voltage 132kV cable to connect different areas of Dubai. This ensures the efficiency, reliability, and availability of DEWA’s 132 kV transmission networks.

“Commissioning these new substations supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance economic and social development in the Emirate. It also aligns with the continuous growth of Dubai and achieves the objectives of our strategies, especially the UAE Vision 2021; Dubai Plan 2021; and the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation. In line with our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, we contribute to enhancing the infrastructure and facilities in Dubai according to the highest international standards. This enhances the economic development of the UAE and consolidates its position as a globally leading economic hub,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The power transmission plants are built according to the highest standards of quality and safety. The substations adopt state-of-the-art digital technologies, contributing to promoting their efficiency and reliability, and highlight the construction and economic development plans for Dubai” added Al Tayer.

The total cost of these projects has reached AED 850 million ($231.4m), increasing the total to 293 132/11kV substations. DEWA is currently testing 12 new 132/11 kV substations before going operational in the second quarter of 2020, at an estimated cost of AED 1.5 billion. Commissioning these stations will raise the total to 305 substations. This will manage the growing demand of electricity for multiple uses and ensures the continuity and stability of supply for different customers all the time.

Source: Company Press Release