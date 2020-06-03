The Hunter Solar project is supported by a long-term power purchase agreement with PacifiCorp

The Hunter solar project is progressing towards construction. (Credit: Unsplash/Science in HD.)

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) has acquired the 100MW Hunter Solar project in Emery County, Utah from Community Energy for an undisclosed amount.

DESRI also closed financing and tax equity commitment for the solar project.

The Hunter Solar project is supported by a long-term power purchase agreement with PacifiCorp.

The solar facility will also provide renewable energy certificates to Facebook’s data centre operations.

Community Energy general counsel and executive vice president Emily Burks said: “Community Energy is inspired by the partnership and leadership of DESRI, Facebook, PacifiCorp and Emery County in making the 100 MW Hunter project a reality.

“This project illustrates the strong commitment that DESRI, Facebook and PacifiCorp have to bringing cost effective, renewable energy to the Utah grid. The Hunter project takes us all one step closer to bringing America towards a carbon-free energy future.”

Financing for the solar project was offered by a syndicate of lenders led by HSBC and CIBC, while Wells Fargo provided a commitment for tax equity financing.

The Hunter solar project will create over 300 jobs during construction

The solar project is progressing towards construction and could generate more than 300 jobs during the construction phase. When online, the solar project will also generate significant tax revenue for the county over the project life.

Swinerton Builders’ subsidiary Swinerton Renewable Energy has been selected for the construction and operations and maintenance of the solar project.

Swinerton Renewable Energy president George Hershman said: “Construction on Hunter Solar provides an employment opportunity for hundreds of workers during a period marked by downturn and layoffs in many other industries.

“Solar projects like Hunter are helping keep Americans working safely and the economy moving forward.”

