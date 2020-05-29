Expected to come online in 2023, the solar project is estimated to offset carbon dioxide emissions by 255,000 metric tonnes annually

Big Rivers has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Geronimo Energy for the 160MW Unbridled solar project in Henderson and Webster Counties, Kentucky.

Expected to come online in 2023, the solar project is estimated to offset carbon dioxide emissions by 255,000 metric tonnes annually.

In the first 20 years of its operations, the Unbridled solar project is estimated to provide economic benefits of $9m. The benefits include positive impacts in new tax revenue, construction jobs, and new full-time jobs.

The Unbridled solar project is said to be the largest solar project development in the state of Kentucky currently.

Geronimo Energy president David Reamer said: “Geronimo Energy has a long-term commitment to the State of Kentucky.

“We have established roots in the southeastern region of the United States, and together with Big Rivers Electric Corporation, we are expanding upon this foundation to bring farmer-friendly and economically beneficial renewable energy to local and statewide Kentucky communities and economies.”

Big Rivers also signs PPAs with Community Energy for 100MW solar capacity

Big Rivers has also signed a two 20-year PPAs with Community Energy to add 100MW of new solar power in western Kentucky.

Under the agreements, it will buy the total output of two new solar farms under development by Community Energy.

Located in McCracken County and Meade County, the two solar facilities are expected to enter into operations in 2023.

Once operational, the facilities will produce a combined 230 million kilowatt-hours of solar energy annually.

Community Energy president Brent Beerley said: “Big Rivers is showing impressive leadership with this purchase of solar power from our McCracken County and Meade County projects.

“Each of Big Rivers’ Member-Owners will benefit from the long-term, fixed-priced and low-priced electricity these projects will generate.

“The region will also benefit from economic development, jobs, and taxes. We look forward to working with Big Rivers and their member communities to bring these solar projects online.”

Big Rivers is an electric generation and transmission cooperative that is owned by three distribution cooperative members.