DEME Offshore’s Viking Neptun laid the inter-array cables at the Dogger Bank A offshore wind farm. (Credit: Dogger Bank Wind Farm)

DEME Offshore has completed the inter-array cable works at the 1.2GW Dogger Bank A offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

Over 328km of 66KV inter-array cables have been installed as part of the project, which is being developed under a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn.

The cables were manufactured by Hellenic Cables under a contract with DEME Offshore.

DEME Offshore’s cable installation and multipurpose vessel Viking Neptun laid the inter-array cables at the Dogger Bank A offshore wind farm. The burial works for the offshore wind project were completed by the company’s Living Stone cable installation and multipurpose vessel.

The latest work marks the completion of all the inter-array cables on the Dogger Bank A project.

DEME Offshore project director Geert Linthout said: “The teams at Dogger Bank and DEME Offshore have collaborated closely to achieve this significant project milestone.

“Throughout the execution, DEME Offshore has successfully deployed both the Living Stone and the newly added cable installation vessel Viking Neptun, demonstrating outstanding performance.”

A network of 95 cables will connect the offshore wind farm’s 95 Haliade-X 13MW turbines to the Dogger Bank A offshore convertor station. At this point, the electricity is converted into direct current for transmission to the onshore convertor station through a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) system.

Dogger Bank wind farm marine package manager Alan Evans said: “This is another important part of our Dogger Bank A marine work complete, and is the result of a great collaboration between all parties involved.

“With 277 cables to be installed in total, it’s by far the biggest inter-array cable installation programme undertaken to date in offshore wind.”

The Dogger Bank A project is the first phase of the 3.6GW Dogger Bank offshore wind project, which is being developed in three phases.

Dogger Bank is located between 130km and 190km off England’s Northeast coast.

Other phases of the offshore wind project are namely Dogger Bank B and C. The first green energy production from the Dogger Bank offshore wind project started in October 2023.

Hellenic Cables and Deme Offshore will also manufacture and install the inter-array cables for Dogger Bank B and C. The first inter-array cable for the Dogger Bank B offshore wind farm is expected to be installed from autumn 2024.