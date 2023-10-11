Scheduled to achieve full commercial operation in 2026, the Dogger Bank offshore wind project with its 277 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines from GE Vernova is anticipated to generate enough clean energy to power the equivalent of six million British households annually

Equinor announces the first energy production from the 3.6GW Dogger Bank offshore wind project. (Credit: Dogger Bank Wind Farm)

Equinor has announced the start of the first green energy production from the 3.6GW Dogger Bank offshore wind project located in the UK North Sea.

The first power produced from the offshore wind project is being delivered to the UK’s national grid through Dogger Bank’s high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I’m proud that this country is already a world leader in reaching Net Zero by 2050, and by doubling down on the new green industries of the future, we’ll get there in a way that’s both pragmatic and ambitious.”

“That’s why it’s fantastic to see the world’s largest wind farm, Dogger Bank, generating power for the first time today from UK waters, which will not only bolster our energy security, but create jobs, lower electricity bills and keep us on track for Net Zero.”

The first electricity generation from the Dogger Bank project comes after the installation of the first of GE Vernova’s Haliade-X 13 MW turbines at the Dogger Bank site.

Located between 130km and 190km off England’s North East coast, the Dogger Bank offshore wind project is being developed in three 1.2GW phases, namely Dogger Bank A, B, and C. Overall, the project will feature 277 offshore turbines.

The offshore wind project is being executed as a joint venture (JV) between Equinor (40%), SSE Renewables (40%), and Vårgrønn (20%), which in turn is owned by Eni Plenitude and Hitec Vision.

Equinor will be the lead operator of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm for its anticipated 35-year operational life while SSE Renewables will lead the operations for the project’s development and construction phase.

Once fully complete, the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power the equivalent of six million British households annually.

The offshore wind project is scheduled to achieve full commercial operation in 2026.

According to Equinor, over 2,000 jobs have been generated or supported in the UK pertaining to the construction and operation activities of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said: “Set against the broader energy context, Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm demonstrates the best of what the offshore wind industry can offer, with innovative technologies, long-term jobs and economic growth and security of electricity supply at a major scale.”