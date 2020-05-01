The Company is currently reviewing several gold projects in Utah, Arizona, and Nevada advanced by the Vendor

Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (“Rover Metals” or the “Company”) announces that further to its press release of April 10, 2019, the Company has made the decision to cancel its non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of the Toquima silver project in central Nevada, USA (the “Original LOI”). Rover Metals has entered into a new non-binding letter of intent (the “New LOI”) with the same vendor of the Toquima Property (the “Vendor”) to acquire one or more gold-dominant exploration projects, subject to due diligence. The Company is currently reviewing several gold projects in Utah, Arizona, and Nevada advanced by the Vendor. Conditional upon positive due diligence, it is the Company’s intention to complete a transaction to acquire 100% interest in one or more of these U.S.-based gold projects. Certain cash payments advanced under the Original LOI will be paid back to Rover Metals under the New LOI.

Concurrent Financing Now Closed

Further to its November 19, 2019, Press Release, Rover Metals closed its $0.06 Unit Private Placement Financing on April 24, 2020. The Company raised a total of $420,685.08 under three closings ($50,000.02 closing on April 24, 2020; $64,699.98 closing on January 29, 2020; and $305,985.06 closing on August 29, 2019). Pursuant to the terms of the financing, the Company issued a total of 7,011,418 units under the financing. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant has a five-year life and an exercise price of $0.12 per warrant. There is an acceleration clause in place on 1,911,667 of the warrants if the Company’s shares trade at $0.15 per share for five consecutive trading days.

Resumption of Trading

Trading in the Company’s common shares will resume shortly upon the TSXV issuing their resumption to trade bulletin.

