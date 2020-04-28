The WIFIA loan announced by EPA will help the city in Kansas to replace the aging drinking water treatment plant

EPA to support city in Kansas with $280m loan. (Credit: Pixabay/ClaudiaWollesen.)

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has agreed to provide $280m under Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan to the City of Wichita, Kansas.

The WIFIA loan announced by EPA will help the city in Kansas to replace the aging drinking water treatment plant with a new facility.

The new water treatment plant is expected to have a capacity of treating up to 120 million gallons of water per day, serving the City of Wichita, and its surrounding communities, industries and wholesale customers. The new plant will replace the existing 80-year old treatment plant.

The project will offer safe and reliable drinking water which can be supplied to the 500,000 residents in the service area.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said: “Through WIFIA, EPA is playing a key role in President Trump’s efforts to improve and upgrade our nation’s water infrastructure in communities both large and small.

“With this loan closing, EPA has now issued 18 WIFIA loans totaling $4 billion in credit assistance to help finance $9 billion for water infrastructure projects while creating 18,000 jobs.”

Loan provided by EPA to finance nearly half of the total cost of new water treatment plant

The total cost of the water treatment plant is estimated to be $570m and EPA’s WIFIA loan will finance nearly half of the total cost. Additionally, the Kansas Drinking Water State Revolving Fund will finance about $270m.

The project is expected to create 1,800 jobs during construction and operation phases.

EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford said: “This WIFIA loan and the Kansas State Revolving Loan Fund will provide tremendous support to the City of Wichita in their efforts to modernize and upgrade local water infrastructure.

“As this project continues, EPA Region 7 looks forward to working with both programs to support the City of Wichita in the construction of the Northwest Water Treatment Facility, a plant that will help provide long-term sustainability and a safe, secure water supply.”

In February, EPA had announced a $200m funding for infrastructure projects to protect surface and drinking water in New England.