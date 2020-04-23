CWind said that the sizes of the vessels range from 20m to 26.5m in length, with one of them capable of carrying 24 people

CWind signs agreement Dalby Offshore and expands offshore vessels fleet. (Credit: CWind.)

CWind has signed a long-term agreement with a Dalby Offshore to add four new vessels to its fleet with an option to add two more vessels later in the year.

The offshore support services provider was supported during the negotiations by vessel procurement advisor Colebrook Offshore.

It said that the some of the new vessels have already been chartered after a quick turnaround by marine engineering company Alicat Workboats.

The vessels have been renamed and registered to East of England hub of CWind in Grimsby, where they will support work on several offshore wind farms.

Voyager will be upgraded to accommodate 24 passengers

It also said that the remaining 12-passenger vessel, CWind Voyager, will be upgraded to accommodate 24 passengers after completion of the current charter.

CWind managing director Nat Allison said: “We’re delighted to have reached this long-term agreement with Dalby Offshore.

“The expansion and development of our fleet is key to both our own success and the operational integrity of our clients’ assets, which is more important now than ever before to the UK’s power networks.

“Despite the challenges we are currently facing in our daily lives and business operations, we are committed to supporting our clients in the growth of renewable energy solutions.”

CWind Navigator is one of the highest spec 2610 vessels on the market after its conversion for the European offshore wind market and Traveller is a high-powered vessel with the same capabilities of many larger vessels due to increased engine power.

Recently, CWind has awarded a £8.2m services contract from ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of ScottishPower for the 714MW East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.