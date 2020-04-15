CWind will provide subsea maintenance of foundations, offshore substation, subsea surveys and corrective maintenance services

CWind to provide services for East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm. (Credit: Unsplash/Nicholas Doherty.)

ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of ScottishPower, has awarded a £8.2m services contract to CWind for the 714MW East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.

CWind, a subsidiary of Global Marine Group, has been selected to provide below water services such as subsea maintenance of the foundations and offshore substation, subsea surveys and any corrective maintenance, along with pre-engineering studies.

For the three-year contract, with options for two further one-year extension, CWind will work on both onshore and offshore servicing of the wind farm.

The East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm is expected to be fully operational later this year and the wind turbine installation is presently taking place.

ScottishPower Renewables project director Charlie Jordan said: “The East Anglian supply chain has provided us with an abundance of exceptional contractors that have the skill and capability to bring the East Anglia ONE project to life. CWind is another one of these suppliers and we look forward to working with them going forward.

“The region has become a hive of excellence in the offshore wind sector and we are committed to working further with local businesses on our current and future East Anglia windfarms.”

Located about 43km off the Suffolk coast, the East Anglia One offshore wind farm is a joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG).

East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm will generate power for over 630,000 UK homes

The wind farm is being built with a budget of £2.5bn and is expected to generate enough clean energy to power more than 630,000 Scottish homes annually.

The offshore wind farm will occupy an area of about 300km² and will be powered by 102 of Siemens Gamesa’s 7MW turbines.

Each turbine will reach a height of 167m above the sea and each turbine will consist of three 75m blades, a nacelle and a 90m high tower, manufactured in Hull, Cuxhaven and Cambeltown.

CWind managing director Nathanael Allison said: “We are thrilled that ScottishPower has chosen CWind to manage the balance of plant for below water services for East Anglia ONE.

“Our years of expertise in subsea engineering services make us well suited to take on this contract and we look forward to helping the project reach completion and maintain this development in the future.

“This contract supports our drive to grow our East Coast hub, which is the centre of our operations in delivery of the project. This hub is part of our company’s just transition in helping people transfer skills from past industries such as fishing, into the offshore wind sector. It will also create new employment opportunities, both within CWind and throughout its supply chain.”