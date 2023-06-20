Located in the North Sea, nearly 18.5km off the Dutch coast, the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind park, owned by Shell and Eneco under the CrossWind joint venture, is equipped with 69 Siemens Gamesa 11.0-200 DD wind turbines to produce 3.3TWh annually

Eneco announces first power production from CrossWind’s 759MW Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind park. (Credit: Eneco)

Dutch utility Eneco has announced the start of green energy production from CrossWind’s 759MW Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind park in the Netherlands.

The first power produced from the offshore wind farm in the North Sea was supplied to the Dutch mainland through TenneT’s offshore grid.

CrossWind is a joint venture (JV) between Shell and Eneco. It secured the tender for the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind project in July 2020.

According to Eneco, the production capacity of the Dutch offshore wind farm will be steadily increased in the coming months, enabling it to eventually produce 3.3TWh annually.

TenneT Hollandse Kust (noord) (west Alpha) and (west Beta) project director Arjan Dams said: “The complete grid connection – from our platform at sea to the high-voltage substation along the A9 motorway near Beverwijk – has been ready for the landfall of renewable energy from wind since the end of March 2023.

“In good cooperation with all parties involved, including CrossWind, we were able to carry out this offshore grid connection project within time, scope and budget.”

Located nearly 18.5km off the Dutch coast, the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind park features 69 Siemens Gamesa 11.0-200 DD wind turbines. Each of the wind turbines will generate up to a capacity of 11MW.

The first wind turbine at Hollandse Kust Noord was installed in April 2023.

Full production of renewable energy from the Dutch offshore wind project is anticipated by the end of this year.

CrossWind commissioning manager Ekansh Aggarwal said: “We are now looking forward to successfully reaching, together with our partners and contractors, the full commissioning of Hollandse Kust Noord in the months to come.

“We still have an exciting journey ahead of us. As we steadily add more power generation capacity during this year, we will also be testing many power quality control features that support the TenneT electricity grid.”

The Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind park will directly contribute to the Dutch government reaching the target of an operational capacity of 4.5GW by the end of 2023, as set out in its Offshore Wind Energy Roadmap.