CPS Energy launches request for proposal to secure up to 500MW of energy storage.

CPS Energy, the largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility in the United States, has formally launched a Request for Proposal (RFP) for up to 500 megawatts (MW) of energy storage systems, as part of its power generation plan approved by the utility’s Board of Trustees earlier this year. Projects under this RFP may be diverse and responses are welcomed from both large-scale and smaller sized projects- 500 MW of storage is enough to power 100,000 homes.

“We worked closely with our Board of Trustees and community to approve a generation plan that will provide power for our fast-growing community,” said Rudy D. Garza, President & CEO of CPS Energy. “We are casting a large net through this RFP process and are excited to secure more resources to meet that growth.”

The addition of more storage resources strengthens the utility’s future power generation portfolio by adding flexible resources that can quickly respond to changes in customer demand or grid conditions. This aligns with CPS Energy’s Vision 2027 to evolve and serve the community now, and into the future. These smaller scale projects can be strategically placed at different locations within the CPS Energy service area, providing another tool to meet community growth and the ability to improve reliability in specific locations. This RFP will be the first time CPS Energy has issued a notice solely for standalone storage projects, although past RFPs have included storage as an overall component.

This is the third RFP that CPS Energy has launched this year as part of its approved power generation plan. The first was for up to 700 MW of solar generation, and another for up to 50 MW of community solar.

