Prysmian awards contract to Correll for the Courseulles-sur-Mer offshore wind farm. (Credit: The Correll Group)

Correll Group has won a contract from Prysmian Group to support the latter by delivering a customised turnkey solution for the 448MW Courseulles-sur-Mer offshore wind farm in France.

Under the contract, Correll will offer assistance for the pull-in and installation of high voltage alternating current (HVAC) export cables to the offshore substation platform for the French offshore wind farm.

The firms will install two 225kV HVAC cables, each with a length of about 17.5km, to the offshore substation platform.

Correll managing director Sam Dowey said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a further contract with the Prysmian Group and we very much look forward to continuing to grow our partnership.

“This project will be completed using Correll’s cable pull-in and termination and testing team under our new bespoke turnkey solution.”

Located near Calvados, Normandy, the Courseulles-sur-Mer offshore wind farm is being developed by Éolien Maritime France, a joint venture (JV) between EDF Renewables and Enbridge.

The JV was granted the tender by the French government in 2012 along with the 480MW Saint-Nazaire and the 498MW Fécamp offshore wind farms.

The Courseulles-sur-Mer offshore wind project, which is also known as Calvados offshore wind farm, will feature 64 GE Haliade 150-6MW series wind turbines.

To be installed more than 10km from the Bessin coast, the wind turbines of the project will cover a total area of around 45km².

Once operational, the Courseulles-sur-Mer offshore wind project is expected to produce clean energy equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 630,000 people. This represents more than 90% of the Calvados French department’s population.

The French offshore wind project is scheduled to be commissioned in 2024.

During the three and a half-year construction phase of the project, more than 1,000 direct jobs are expected to be generated in Normandy.