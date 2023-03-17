Hydro-Québec selected EDF Renewables North America’s Madawaska wind project, Forêt Domaniale wind project, and Haute-Chaudière wind project, which are expected to be commissioned in December 2026

Hydro-Québec selected three wind projects operated by EDF Renewables. (Credit: ZHANG FENGSHENG on Unsplash)

Canada’s public utility Hydro-Québec has selected three wind projects operated by EDF Renewables North America for wind energy supply contracts.

EDF Renewables has been awarded three out of the seven wind energy supply contracts, under two calls for tenders that were launched in December 2021.

With a combined capacity of 570MW, the three wind projects represent 50% of the total wind capacity awarded, said the energy company.

Hydro-Québec selected the Madawaska wind project, Forêt Domaniale wind project, and Haute-Chaudière wind project, which are expected to be commissioned in December 2026.

The selected projects will support its CAP 2030 strategy, which aims to double its global net renewable energy capacity from 28GW to 60GW by 2030.

EDF Renewables Canada and North-eastern US development vice president Stephane Desdunes said: “EDF Renewables is proud to further its development efforts in Quebec by continuing to work in partnership with the local community to propose innovative and promising projects for the host communities and for Quebec as a whole.

“We are convinced that the success of projects depends first and foremost on collaboration with the host communities and we are proud to continue our work in this sense.

“The three projects won will have a positive impact by creating more than 600 jobs during the construction phase and by generating more than $3.2m annually for the local community during the years of operation.”

Madawaska is a 270MW wind project, located in the Lower St. Lawrence region in the Regional County Municipality of Témiscouata.

EDF Renewables is developing the project in partnership between Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est and Hydro-Québec.

The 180MW Forêt Domaniale wind project is located in the Chaudière-Appalaches region in the Regional County Municipality of Montmagny and is being developed together with Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est

Haute-Chaudière is a 120MW wind project located in the Eastern Townships region, being developed in partnership with the Regional County Municipality of Granit.

Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est president Michel Lagacé said: “The Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est is proud to continue its collaboration with EDF Renewables, this time for the implementation of the Madawaska and Forêt Domaniale wind projects that are beneficial to the communities.

“The trust established with our partners allows us to foresee the long-term success of the projects, in addition to ensuring their sustainability and profitability.

“Our intention is to optimise the economic, social and environmental impact of the projects on the territories where they are implemented.”