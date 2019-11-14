Tambak-1 well is designed as both an appraisal of the northeast flank of the Mako gas field as well as an exploration test of the Tambak prospect

Image: Coro Energy provides Tambak-1 operational update. Photo: Courtesy of MustangJoe from Pixabay.

Coro Energy plc, the Southeast Asian focused upstream oil and gas company, is pleased to provide an operational update in relation to the drilling campaign in the Duyung Production Sharing Contract (“PSC”) in the West Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia, in which Coro holds a 15% interest.

Tambak-1, located approximately 4.5 km north of the Mako South-1 well, has been drilled to an intermediate depth of 513 metres true vertical depth sub-sea (“TVDSS”). The well has intersected the intra-Muda reservoir of the Mako field and a full suite of wireline logs have been acquired together with a pressure survey and extensive fluid and gas samples recovered. These data have established the well as a successfull appraisal of the Mako gas field and confirm the large, areally extensive single tank model for the field.

As previously reported, the Tambak-1 well is designed as both an appraisal of the northeast flank of the Mako gas field as well as an exploration test of the Tambak prospect. An independent review by Gaffney Cline & Associates had previously ascribed gross 2C resources of 276 Bcf (48.78 MMboe) of recoverable dry gas in the Mako field with gross 3C resources of 392 Bcf (69.3 MMboe) representing additional field upside.

Coro management estimate that an increase in 2C resources of circa 100 Bcf is justified from the results of the successful appraisal drilling in both Tambak-1 and -2, representing a very significant value addition.

As a next step, the well will be drilled to a total depth of approximately 1,370 metres TVDSS in order to test the potential of the deeper Tambak prospect. Coro estimate Tambak as having a mid-case prospective resource potential of 250 Bcf and a geological chance of success of 45%. The Tambak-1 well is planned to be plugged and abandoned once operations are complete.

Further announcements will be made, as appropriate. Coro remains fully funded for its share of costs associated with the drilling campaign.

Source: Company Press Release