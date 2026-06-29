The drill-hole is expected to reach approximately 2,500ft. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

Copper One Resources has begun drilling the first diamond drill core hole designed using AI at its Majuba Hill copper-silver-gold project in Pershing County, Nevada, US.

Developed in partnership with Exploration Technologies (ExploreTech), the hole marks the initial test of AI-driven targeting as part of Copper One’s 10,000ft drill programme at the site.

The drill-hole is expected to reach approximately 2,500ft (762m).

The drill target was selected using ExploreTech’s AI platform in combination with Copper One’s extensive technical database, which includes records from historical drilling, geophysics and mapping.

Copper One’s objective is to prioritise subsurface targets, follow up on previous mineralisation intersections, and expand known copper, silver and gold zones at the project.

The focus is on improving geological understanding and ultimately progressing towards a potential maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the site.

Ahead of drilling, Copper One completed technical planning, site readiness, contractor coordination and a review of target zones.

According to the company, information from the new drill-hole will help validate the company’s geological model and evaluate subsurface opportunities at Majuba Hill.

The current campaign is targeting several objectives such as testing AI-generated targets, assessing areas with step-out mineralisation and improving geological continuity in the region.

The company emphasised that further exploration, technical studies and analysis will be necessary before any MRE can be made, and there is no assurance that exploration will lead to the definition of resources at the project.

Copper One and ExploreTech continue to assess the project’s technical database through advanced modelling and AI-driven scenario planning.

Copper One president and CEO David Greenway said: “As artificial intelligence accelerates the buildout of data centres, electrification infrastructure and next-generation power systems, the need for secure domestic copper supply continues to grow.

“At Majuba Hill, we are applying advanced AI-driven exploration tools to help refine targeting, improve geological confidence and guide a disciplined drill programme focused on expanding known mineralisation.”

The Majuba Hill property spans roughly 9,684 acres and is situated around 113 road kilometres south-west of Winnemucca and 251km north-east of Reno, Nevada.