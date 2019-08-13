COOEC Offshore and Expro plan to deliver riserless well intervention system to market in 2020

Image: COOEC Offshore and Expro intends to deliver RWI system to market in 2020. Photo: courtesy of Expro Group.

China-based offshore and subsea solutions company, COOEC Offshore, and oilfield services company Expro have formed an alliance agreement to expand their Riserless Well Intervention (RWI) capabilities and resources.

Under the alliance, COOEC Offshore and Expro will deliver the RWI system to market in 2020 followed by testing.

RWI system to be deployed onboard the new HYSY287 DP3 construction vessel

The system is planned to be deployed off the new HYSY287 DP3 construction vessel, which features a dedicated handling and deployment system to facilitate slick and efficient well construction, intervention and plug and abandonment (P&A) activities.

COOEC said that the Expro’s propriety coil hose technology for open water will be an exclusive capability onboard the vessel.

COOEC Offshore commercial director Brett Silich said: “This is an extremely significant alliance for both companies that wish to cement their position in the subsea well intervention market long into the future.

“Allowing us to use our respective key strengths, developed through solid offshore experience across the globe, to further enhance the highly specialised services we provide to our valued global customers.”

Additionally, the alliance will ensure minimal interfaces, integrated management teams, and most services to be delivered in-house.

Expro Light Well Intervention Services (LWIS) global sales manager Kevin Illingworth said: “The agreement is an opportunity for both companies to combine our efforts and provide a very attractive commercial alternative to rig-based intervention.

“It complements our range of services and ultimately the quality of well access and well intervention services available to our clients. Both parent groups have a long standing and close working relationship that ensures deep collaboration.”

COOEC Offshore, a subsidiary of China’s COOEC, said that it will continue to focus on its international expansion while growing its network of international alliance partners.

Earlier this year, InterMoor secured a contract from COOEC, a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), to install deepwater mooring systems for the Liuhua 16-2 and Lingshui 17-2 floating production facilities in the South China Sea.