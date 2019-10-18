The two projects to be constructed by GES will include a wind farm with 162MW and a solar farm with 97MW capacity

Image: GES selected to build renewable projects for Engie in Chile. Photo: Courtesy of GES.

French electric utility company Engie has selected Global Energy Services (GES), a construction services provider for renewables industry, to build two renewable energy projects in Chile with a total generating capacity of 259MW.

As part of the contract, GES will build the 162MW Calama Wind Farm and the 97MW Capricornio Photovoltaic Plant. The two plants are Engie’s first renewable projects in the country.

The construction services provider has already begun the detailed engineering on both projects, which will be built over a year.

GES claims that its experience in the country and its know-how of the company in the wind farms built for Engie in Mexico are the reasons cited to be awarded the contract.

Details of renewable projects to be built by GES

The Capricornio solar plant will be located 35km from the city of Antofagasta. GES has been given the responsibility of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), without supplying the main equipment of the solar field, which includes both the interconnection line and the substations.

Construction of the project will last for one year.

The Calama wind farm will be located 12km away from the city of Calama, also in the region of Antofagasta. GES has also been put in charge of engineering and construction of the infrastructure,, including civil and electrical for the evacuation of energy generated by 36 wind turbines.

The turbines will have an energy generating capacity of 4.5MW each with a hub height of 94m. GES plans to deploy a foundation solution that allows to raise the height of the wind turbine by more than 4m for increased production.

Civil works will include the construction of the foundations and platforms for the wind turbines, more than 20 km of roads and the substation building. For the electrical works, GES will be in charge of the medium voltage network, the elevator substation and the connection with the pre-existing overhead line. The construction work will last for one year.

Last month, GES was selected to build the Valdejalón portfolio of five wind farms totaling 231MW capacity in Aragón, Spain. Construction is expected to be finalized in 2020 second quarter.

The Valdejalón portfolio is owned by the Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure III K/S (CI-III).