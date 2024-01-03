Heartland Farms Wind ― the company's fifth wind project ― features 72 turbines that can provide 201 megawatts of energy

Consumers Energy starts operating Heartland Farms Wind in central Michigan. (Credit: Abby Anaday on Unsplash)

Heartland Farms Wind in Gratiot County is producing clean energy for Michigan homes and businesses, Consumers Energy has announced.

Heartland Farms Wind ― the company’s fifth wind project ― features 72 turbines that can provide 201 megawatts of energy. That’s enough to power about 80,000 households. Invenergy developed and built the project, and Consumers Energy took ownership upon its completion.

“Consumers Energy is starting the new year by continuing to develop clean energy projects that help us protect the planet,” said David Hicks, Consumers Energy’s vice president of clean energy development. “With our final coal plants scheduled to close next year, Heartland Farms Wind continues our work to fulfill our Clean Energy Plan and develop the next generation of energy for Michigan.”

“Invenergy is proud to complete another clean energy project that supports Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan,” said Erin Kricher, Invenergy’s vice president of development. “Heartland Farms builds on our successful track record of working with landowners and communities across the state to invest in the clean energy economy through projects that produce reliable power in Michigan.”

Consumers Energy’s newest wind project represents a $358 million investment in Michigan’s clean energy infrastructure. It joins Lake Winds Energy Park (Mason County), Cross Winds Energy Park (Tuscola County), Gratiot Farms Wind (Gratiot County) and Crescent Wind (Hillsdale County).

Combined, the five Consumers Energy wind projects can produce enough clean energy to power about 330,000 households.

A team of 15 Consumers Energy workers will operate Heartland Farms Wind from the Gratiot Wind service center in Middleton, Michigan.

Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal as an energy source, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90% of customers’ energy needs through clean sources, including wind. (Read more about Consumers Energy’s clean energy commitments)

Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

