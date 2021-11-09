The transaction includes the 360MW Prairie Dock Solar project in Illinois and the 100MW Stonecrop Solar project in Kentucky

Competitive Power Ventures Acquires 460MW of Solar Projects. (Credit: Robert Jones from Pixabay.)

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) has completed the acquisition of two solar photovoltaic (PV) projects under development from Belltown Power USA Development, LLC (Belltown). This transaction includes the 360MW Prairie Dock Solar project in Illinois and the 100MW Stonecrop Solar project in Kentucky. Once operational these two solar projects are expected to generate enough clean electricity to power approximately 87,000 homes.

“This acquisition builds on CPV’s strategy to rapidly expand our renewable footprint as we lead America’s transition to a clean, responsible energy future,” said CPV CEO Gary Lambert. “We look forward to working with Belltown Power to bring these solar projects to fruition as we work towards a low-carbon future.”

“We are excited to have completed this transaction with CPV,” said Hernan Farace, CEO of Belltown Power. “Our teams worked seamlessly throughout the execution process, and we look forward to supporting CPV in the ongoing development of these projects – and hopefully many more to come.”

CPV currently has approximately 3GW of renewable energy projects in development. The Prairie Dock and Stonecrop projects are expected to begin construction in the second half of 2023.

Source: Company Press Release