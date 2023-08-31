Once completed, the Taiwanese offshore wind farm project, which will feature 80 wind turbine generators, and owned by the Yunneng Wind Power partnership, is expected to produce enough clean energy to address the electricity requirements of over 600,000 households

Skyborn Renewables secures extended funding for completion of the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan. (Credit: Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

Skyborn Renewables (previously wpd offshore) and its partners have secured an extended financing agreement to wrap up the construction of the 640MW Yunlin offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.

The Yunlin project is located in the Taiwan Strait, between 8km and 17km off the Taiwanese west coast. It is being developed by the Yunneng Wind Power partnership.

The partners of Skyborn Renewables in Yunneng Wind Power include TotalEnergies, Thai power producer Electricity Generating Public Company (EGCO), and a Japanese consortium led by Sojitz.

Skyborn Renewables CEO Thomas Karst said: “This is a major milestone for the Yunlin project and the offshore wind industry in Taiwan. It demonstrates our commitment to Taiwan’s clean energy transition and underlines our project management capability.”

He also said that the 2023 installation campaign of the offshore wind project is on track with preparations for the installation campaign in 2024 almost complete.

In May 2019, wpd, the previous owner of wpd offshore, achieved a financial close of €2.7bn in project financing for the offshore wind facility. Currently, Skyborn Renewables is owned by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)

The Yunlin offshore wind farm is spread across an area of 82km². It will feature 80 wind turbine generators. The clean energy produced by it will be supplied to the Taiwanese power grid through two onshore substations near Taixi and Sihu in Yunlin County.

Once completed, the offshore wind facility is expected to meet the electricity requirements of over 600,000 households in Taiwan.

According to Skyborn Renewables, the electricity produced from the offshore wind project is delivered to Taipower under two 20-year power purchase agreements.

Construction of the Yunlin offshore wind farm commenced in 2019.

In 2021, TotalEnergies, which has a 23% stake in the offshore wind project, announced the start of power generation from the first turbine.