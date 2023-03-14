Once selected, the Revolution Wind 2 is expected to produce clean and reliable energy sufficient to provide electricity to over 500,000 households in Rhode Island and generate hundreds of jobs and deliver key port investment

Ørsted and Eversource Energy submit joint proposal to develop 884MW Revolution Wind 2. (Credit: Business Wire)

Danish power company Ørsted and US-based energy firm Eversource Energy have submitted a joint proposal to develop Revolution Wind 2, a new 884MW offshore wind farm to be located off the coast of Rhode Island, US.

The proposal for the new wind facility has been submitted as a response to the state’s offshore wind solicitation.

Once selected, the Revolution Wind 2 is expected to produce clean and reliable energy sufficient to provide electricity to over 500,000 households in Rhode Island.

The proposed offshore facility is also anticipated to generate hundreds of jobs and deliver key port investments.

According to the energy companies, the Revolution Wind 2 will bring over $2bn in direct economic benefits to Rhode Island’s blue and green economies.

Besides, the Revolution Wind 2 is anticipated to mitigate carbon emissions equivalent to eliminating over 265,000 cars from New England’s roads.

Ørsted Americas CEO and executive vice president David Hardy said: “We’re ready to deliver even more good-paying jobs and affordable clean energy to the Ocean State, and we’re confident that our new proposal will advance Rhode Island’s climate goals while delivering on the promise of a sustainable economic engine rooted in thriving port facilities and powered by local union labour.”

Ørsted and Eversource are developing the 704MW Revolution Wind, which is said to be the state’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm in Rhode Island.

Construction of the Revolution Wind is expected to commence later this year, with its operation to begin in 2025.

The offshore wind facility is expected to supply 400MW of green energy to about 200,000 Rhode Island households.

Together, the offshore wind projects will contribute to supporting the state in advancing its climate goal of reaching 100% clean energy by 2033, said the companies.

Eversource Energy chairman, president and CEO Joe Nolan said: “Our latest proposal harnesses the unmatched combination of our onshore, regional transmission expertise together with Ørsted’s considerable offshore capabilities.”