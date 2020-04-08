The Sage Draw wind farm generates enough clean electricity to power 120,000 American homes per year

Denmark-based renewable energy company Ørsted has completed the development of its 338MW Sage Draw wind project in Texas, US.

Located in Garza and Lynn County, Texas, the wind farm is equipped with 120 wind turbines and generates enough clean and reliable electricity to power 120,000 American homes per year.

Ørsted Onshore business CEO and executive vice president Declan Flanagan said: “I am very proud of the Ørsted team and all our partners on this project who’ve done an excellent job with another safe, on-time, on-budget project delivery.

“The safe completion of Sage Draw amidst the escalating COVID-19 crisis is a testament to the resilience and adaptiveness of the Ørsted team and key project partners at Blattner Energy and GE Renewable Energy, and finance partners GE Energy Financial Services and BHE Renewables.

“This underscores the significant role renewable energy can play in continuing to build our economy as we manage through and beyond the current crisis.”

Ørsted aims to install 5GW of onshore capacity by 2025

The firm has already signed a 12-year corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with ExxonMobil to supply wind power from the Sage Draw wind farm.

With the completion of the wind farm, the installed onshore capacity of Ørsted has increases to 1.3GW.

Ørsted said that Sage Draw is a key step in reaching its target of 5GW installed onshore capacity by 2025.

At present, the renewable energy company has a further 800MW of onshore wind, solar and storage projects under construction and are expected to become operational later this year or early in 2021.

Earlier this year, Ørsted commenced construction at the 752MW Borssele 1 and 2 offshore wind farm, located 22km off the coast of Zeeland province, in the Netherlands.