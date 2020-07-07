The Megapack batteries have a capacity of 15 MWh and are connected to the Southern Electric Power distribution network, providing the capability to store energy from renewable sources and afford peak-time flexibility to the UK National Grid as part of the UK’s continuing shift away from fossil fuels

Harmony and FRV commission energy storage project in the UK. (Credit: Harmony Energy.)

Harmony Energy and global renewable energy solutions provider Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, announced today the commissioning of their first utility-scale energy storage project at Holes Bay, Poole, Dorset in the United Kingdom.

The project uses six Tesla Megapack, Lithium-ion batteries that enable utility-scale energy storage. The Megapack batteries have a capacity of 15 MWh and are connected to the Southern Electric Power distribution network, providing the capability to store energy from renewable sources and afford peak-time flexibility to the UK National Grid as part of the UK’s continuing shift away from fossil fuels.

The utility-scale energy storage facility operates using Tesla’s cutting-edge ‘Autobidder’ AI software.

Peter Kavanagh, Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Energy, said: “Utility-scale battery energy storage is critical to the future of the UK’s energy supply, often seen as the missing link in the UK’s renewable energy strategy, both in terms of controlling grid frequency and providing backup during periods of peak demand and supply. We’re delighted to have worked closely with FRV and Tesla to complete this project, which is the first in our pipeline of battery energy storage plant to be built in the UK.”

Felipe Hernández, Managing Director Engineering and Asset Management of FRV, states that: “Holes Bay will be the first project in a strategic energy storage pipeline [for FRV] to be launched globally. We are pleased to join together with Harmony Energy in this project that demonstrates the economic and technical feasibility of the battery energy storage system while supporting the development of UK’s strategic sustainable energy program.”

FRV’s future plan includes long-term investments in battery energy storage projects that play a central role in the market, supporting the increasing penetration of, and transition to, renewables in the global energy mix. Felipe went on to comment that: “We are already collaborating with governments, regulators, and partners around the world to lay the foundations for a new energy model. Energy storage plays a central and critical role to fully realize the power of renewable energy, and FRV acknowledges the value of this technology as a key element to achieve a decarbonized society.”

Source: Company Press Release