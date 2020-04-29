“In this unprecedented environment, we would like to help operators in any way we can,” said Mike Sledge, Vice President of Sales at Gravity. “We have successfully navigated distressed markets before, and we are committed to leveraging our best-in-class safety record and our fleet of tanks to help operators navigate this challenging market. In addition to giving customers the same level of service and responsiveness as before the crisis began, in the past weeks, we have set more than 1,000 tanks to address operators’ immediate storage needs and we are ready to dispatch more than 4,000 tanks as quickly as needed.”