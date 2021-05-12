A devastating ransomware attack has left Colonial Pipeline out of service for six days, and fuel stations in many US states are now experiencing shortages

(Credit: Colonial Pipeline)

Colonial Pipeline remains largely shut down following a crippling ransomware hack last week – and while a full restart is expected soon, panic buying in several US states has sent fuel prices to their highest in years.

National average gasoline prices have now surpassed $3 per gallon for the first time since 2014 amid growing concerns of a shortage and a rush from customers looking to stock up.

Gasoline pumps at almost two-thirds (65%) of fuel stations in North Carolina have now run dry, while the same is true at more than 40% of forecourts in Georgia, Virginia and South Carolina, according to the latest data compiled by GasBuddy.

Gasoline Outages by state, percent of all stations without gasoline:

AL 7%

WASH DC 10%

FL 11%

GA 43%

KY 2%

MD 11%

MS 5%

NC 65%

SC 43%

TN 16%

VA 44%

WV 4% — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 12, 2021



Colonial Pipeline says it is preparing for a full restart of operations, a decision that could be made later today (12 May).

A ransomware attack last Friday forced the Georgia-based company to shut down its entire infrastructure network, prompting a major federal investigation.

It runs the largest refined products pipeline in the US, stretching 5,500 miles from Houston, Texas to Linden, New Jersey – normally transporting more than 2.5 billion barrels each day from Gulf Coast refineries.

Around 45% of the fuel products used on the US East Coast flow through the sprawling network, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, home heating oil and fuel used by the US military.

Disruption expected for ‘several days’ after Colonial Pipeline restart

On Monday, the company said it hoped to “substantially restore” operations by the end of this week.

A later update confirmed that one of the four mainlines of the system had been restarted under manual control “for a limited period of time”, while smaller lateral lines have also been able to make deliveries.

Speaking at a White House press briefing yesterday, US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm, whose department has been co-ordinating the federal government’s response to the incident, confirmed Colonial hopes to be “in a position to make the full restart decision” by the close of business today (12 May).

“But even after that decision is made, it will take a few days to ramp up operations,” she added. “This pipeline has never been shut down before, it travels great distances. It will take a few days to be up and running.”

In its most recent update, Colonial said it is making preparations for a system restart and has taken delivery of an additional two million barrels ready for deployment.

It added that, since the breach, it has worked with shippers to deliver around 967,000 barrel to destinations along its network.

A briefing from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) notes that pipeline shipments travel at around five miles per hour, so some markets may need to relay on inventories “for several days” even after full service is restored.

“Federal and state governments have issued regulatory waivers and notices to loosen restrictions on trucked shipments of petroleum products,” it added.

These include a temporary easing of restrictions on driver hours for trucks delivering fuel by road in several affected states, as well as an emergency short-term waiver on certain seasonal fuel regulations.

Earlier this week, the FBI identified a hacking group known as DarkSide as being responsible for the cyber-attack.

Cybersecurity experts say the group is known for offering ransomware-as-a-service, meaning it sells encryption tools enabling others to hack into IT systems with the intention of locking out the user and collecting a pay-off for returning control.

The group is reported to have released a statement after the attack on Friday claiming to be “apolitical” and only interested in making money, “not creating problems for society”.

It added that it would “introduce moderation and check each company that our partners want to encrypt to avoid social consequences in the future”.