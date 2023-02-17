Coldwell Solar has been a major developer of utility scale and agriculture renewable projects for over 10 years in California

Coldwell Solar acquires gigawatt solar/hydrogen project. (Credit: Coldwell Solar/PR Newswire)

The company announced today a new gigawatt solar project that will promote some of the production to producing clean hydrogen on site. CEO Dave Hood says, ” We are excited about the 2 billion dollar project and look forward to a meeting with the governor’s office to discuss the solar and battery specifics with up to 20% of the project ear marked for hydrogen production including a hydrogen filling station.

Coldwell Solar has been a major developer of utility scale and agriculture renewable projects for over 10 years in California. ” We just completed the sale of a 220 mw project to Nextera and look forward to its completion in 2023/2024″, Hood said. ” We also are excited about the upcoming community solar program currently in front of the California PUC for formal approval.”

Source: Company Press Release