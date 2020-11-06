The building of the vessel was at the initiative of Coastwise Offshore Services.

On 3 November , a 2nd contract for the building of a new, energy-efficient and fuel-saving aluminium vessel for the offshore wind-industry was signed. The signing took place at Next Generation Shipyards on Lauwersoog. The building of the vessel was at the initiative of Coastwise Offshore Services. The project also gives again a significant impulse to the province of Groningen.

Coastwise Offshore Services, is a shipping company which applies itself to the offshore wind industry, with an innovative, homebuilt vessel. In a short space of time, with the help of Ondernemershuis Noord-Groningen, Coastwise succeeded for the 2nd time, in stirring the interest of a small group of private investors for the project. The Fonds Nieuwe Doen, which was set up at the initiative of the Province of Groningen and finances projects in the fields of healthcare, renewable energy, and quality of life in the Province of Groningen, granted a loan.

The design provides the stability of a traditional catamaran and the speed and fuel efficiency of a monohull.

This combination is reflected in the name under which the new type of vessel is put onto the market: 30 Pax Monomaran Crewtender – Endurance class NG2727. The vessel will be delivered to Coastwise mid 2022 and sail under the name of COS Mate. The aluminium vessel is over 27 metres long, provides ample and comfortable room for 30 passengers and can carry a load of 15 to 22 tons. It will be fitted with a deck crane. Its cruising speed is 27 knots. The design is innovative and sustainable, which means that Next Generation Shipyards presents a concept which appeals to the market and symbolises the role which the Groningen region wishes to play in the field of energy transition and renewable energy.

Once the vessels have been completed, Coastwise Offshore Services will outsource the commercial management of the Monomaran Crewtender to SeaZip Offshore Service in Harlingen. Over the past decade, SeaZip has built up a substantial network in the offshore wind, oil and gas industry, both in Northern Europe and elsewhere in the world. The vessels, which are suitable for 30 passengers, are supplementary to the vessels owned by SeaZip, which accommodate 12 persons.

