The 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project will be located within an expansive 113,000-acre lease area off the coast of Virginia Beach, the US

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project is designed to incorporate 176 turbines. (Credit: Sarah Macmillan/ Flickr)

Dominion Energy has officially secured the final two significant federal approvals required to initiate the construction of its 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

This milestone ensures that the largest offshore wind farm in the US remains on track to produce ample clean and renewable energy, with the capacity to power up to 660,000 homes upon completion in late 2026.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has granted its ultimate approval for the Construction and Operations Plan (COP) of Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW), signifying the authorisation for offshore construction.

Simultaneously, the US Army Corps of Engineers has issued the necessary permit, allowing for regulated impacts to US waters.

This includes approval for the route of the electric transmission line, facilitating the connection of the clean, renewable energy generated offshore to the onshore electric grid.

The economic development and job opportunities generated by offshore wind represent a transformative impact on Hampton Roads and the Commonwealth. Over 750 workers based in Virginia, with nearly 530 in the Hampton Roads region, have actively participated in the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project and other supporting businesses.

This involvement spans various activities, including redevelopment initiatives at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, construction of the offshore wind Monitoring and Coordination Center, maritime provisioning, ship maintenance, heavy lift and rigging, cybersecurity, as well as roles in food service and hospitality. Anticipating ongoing operations and maintenance, the project is expected to create over 1,000 local jobs following the commencement of commercial operation.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project is designed to incorporate 176 turbines and three offshore substations within an expansive 113,000-acre lease area off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Commencing with onshore construction activities in November 2023, following the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) favourable Record of Decision, these activities are set to intensify with the recent receipt of the last necessary approvals. Furthermore, initial offshore construction endeavours, including work on the export cable and the installation of monopile foundations, are slated to commence in the second quarter of this year.