The 16-2 oilfield/20-2 oilfield development project includes one 150,000 DWT FPSO and three underwater production systems

The project is expected to have a peak production capacity of 72,800bpd of crude oil. (Credit: Kristina Kasputienė from Pixabay)

China’s state-owned offshore oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has commenced production at the 16-2 oilfield / 20-2 oilfield joint development project.

The project, which is located in the Eastern South China Sea, is part of the Liuhua cluster.

The Liuhua oil fields project includes the joint development of the Liuhua 16-2, 20-2 and 21-2 oil fields. The three fields are located in the South China Sea in water depths ranging from 380m to 430m.

Located at an average water depth of 410m, the 16-2 oilfield/20-2 oilfield development project includes one 150,000 DWT floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) and three underwater production systems.

A total of 26 wells will be developed as part of the project

CNOOC said that a total of 26 development wells will commence production and development at the project site.

The project is expected to have a peak production capacity of 72,800bpd of crude oil which is expected in 2022.

CNOOC owns 100% interest in the Liuhua joint development project.

In June, CNOOC started production from the Luda 21-2/16-3 regional development project located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea. It lies about 39km north of Luda 10-1 oilfield.

With an average water depth of about 25m, the project is 90km northwest of Suizhong 36-1 onshore terminal.

The Luda 21-2/16-3 regional development project is anticipated to reach its peak production capacity in 2022, producing nearly 25,600 barrels of crude oil per day.

It project includes one central platform, three wellhead platforms and one production adjective platform. A total of 69 wells are planned to be developed as part of the project.