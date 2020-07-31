The Aviator wind farm in Texas will supply the 525MW of power to Facebook and McDonald’s to help them reduce their carbon footprint

CMS acquires stake in Texas wind farm. (Credit: Pixabay/PIXERATTI)

CMS Energy, a Michigan-based utility, has acquired a 51% stake in the 525MW Aviator wind farm in Texas from Ares Management’s Infrastructure and Power strategy, for an undisclosed amount.

Powered by 191 wind turbines, the wind farm is expected to begin operations in the fall of this year.

The wind farm is located in Coke County, about 400km southwest of Dallas.

The Aviator wind farm will be operated by CMS Energy’s subsidiary CMS Enterprises, which develops, owns and operates renewable energy facilities.

With the acquisition, CMS Enterprises now owns and operates 11 independent power plants. Recently, it started operations at the 105MW Northwest Ohio Wind.

Aviator wind farm to support clean energy goals of Facebook and McDonald’s

Power generated from the project will be sold Facebook and McDonald’s to support their clean energy goals.

CMS Enterprises president Richard Mukhtar said: “Through Aviator Wind, we’re proud to continue the drive toward sustainable energy and help two of the nation’s largest organizations meet their aggressive renewables goals.

“Facebook and McDonald’s join a growing roster of CMS Enterprises customers that have access to the full spectrum of energy products and services that we provide under one roof.”

Facebook, which was the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the US last year, will buy the power from the wind project to reduce 75% of its carbon footprint and support 100% of its operations with renewable energy this year.

Facebook renewable energy manager Urvi Parekh said: “This project will be an important part of helping us successfully reach our targets, and we are proud to be bringing 200 megawatts of new wind energy online.”

Earlier this month, Kansai Electric Power’s (KEP) subsidiary KPIC USA had agreed to buy 48.5% stake in the wind farm from Ares Management’s Infrastructure and Power strategy.

The acquisition of stake in the Aviator project is expected to expand the net capacity of Kansai’s renewable power generation projects overseas to 949MW.