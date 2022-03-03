The portfolio of four wind farms produce more than 230GWh per annum, and offset around 100,000 tonnes per annum of CO2 emissions

The portfolio includes 55 wind turbines located in Puglia, Italy. (Credit: Eni)

GreenIT, the joint venture between Eni gas e luce – Plenitude and CDP Equity, has acquired a portfolio of four operating onshore wind farms in Italy, from Fortore Energia Group.

With a total capacity of 110MW, the portfolio comprises 55 wind turbines, and are located in Puglia region, the peninsular section said to have high wind speed.

It is estimated to have an average operating time of above 2,000 equivalent hours, producing more than 230 GWh/year, and offsetting around 100,000 tonnes per annum of CO2 emissions.

The wind farms have become operational between 2008 and 2013, are expected to have 5 years of incentivised life remaining.

GreenIT intends to prepare the wind farms for repowering, to increase their installed capacity and productivity using advancements in technology.

Eni gas e luce – Plenitude, and CDP Equity have formed the JV last year, with a goal of adding 1GW of renewables in Italy by 2025. The acquisition of the Italian wind portfolio is GreenIT’s first investment.

In a separate development, Eni, through its subsidiary Arm Wind, has opened the Badamsha 2 Wind Farm, located in the Aktobe Region, Kazakhstan.

The wind farm was awarded to the company in an auction manged by the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

With an installed capacity of 48MW, the wind farm has entered the commercial operation in September last year.

Badamsha 2 marks the company’s second wind project in the Aktobe Region, adding to the 48MW Badamsha 1 Wind Farm, which was brought online in early 2020.

It uses 4.8-MW turbines that are expected to generate up to 200GWh per annum, which is adequate to supply around 37,000 households, and eliminate 173,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum.

According to the company, Badamsha 2 wind farm has created 300 local jobs during the construction phase.

Arm Wind is a fully owned subsidiary of Eni gas e luce – Plenitude, and is targeted at achieving up to more than 6 GW of renewables capacity by 2025 and more than 15GW by 2030.