Image: 1.9MW of new community solar opened in Maryland. Photo: courtesy of PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay.

CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner lives, and Hartz Solar, a developer, and owner of over 40MW of solar assets in the Mid-Atlantic, have opened 1.9 megawatts of new community solar for Maryland residents serviced by Baltimore Gas & Electric. The new community solar facility will subscribe more than two hundred residents; allowing people to save money on their utility bills while supporting regional solar growth.

“Maryland residents can now save up to 10% on their utility bills while supporting regional solar growth,” said CleanChoice Founder and CEO, Tom Matzzie. “Our goal is to make supporting renewable energy as easy as possible. With community solar, almost everyone with a utility bill can access the benefits of solar,” he added.

CleanChoice launched its community solar program in Maryland last year. The CleanChoice Energy community solar platform connects people to regional community solar projects, allowing residents and businesses to sign-up to support local solar in minutes. Customers can see 5-10% savings on their utility bills with no setup fees, installation, or large upfront investments.

