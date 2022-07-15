A new Ground TDEM Geophysical Survey confirms ten (10) new exploration targets within a La Mott ultramafic complex that hosts the former Marbridge Nickel Mine

Class 1 Nickel Identifies new Sulphide Nickel targets in Quebec. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (“Class 1 Nickel” or the “Company”) (CSE: NICO), is pleased to announce positive initial results and recommendations stemming from the 32.85 line-km ground TDEM survey that has been completed over the Somanike Nickel Sulphide Project (the “Project” or “Property”) in La Motte, Quebec.

The company is pleased to announce that 10 new EM anomalies have been successfully identified including a grouping in the vicinity of the historical Marbridge Mine.

The Somanike Nickel Project is located 25 km north of the town of Malartic and is comprised of 172 contiguous mining claims with a combined area of 45.3km. The Somanike Project includes the famous Marbridge Nickel Mine and its associated deposits which were partially mined by Falconbridge Nickel, delivering 702,366 tons grading 2.28% Ni and 0.1% Cu over a five-year period ending in 1968 (see attached Figures 1-3).

President Mr. David Fitch commented, “The presence of these new EM anomalies in the vicinity of the Marbridge Mine is both exciting and significant for the Company and further supports the various expert opinions that have unanimously concluded that Marbridge could extend deeper and along strike. Furthermore, anomalies detected elsewhere in association with ultramafic rocks, bodes well for exploration success.”

Exploration Manager P. Geo Mr. Alex Beloborodov observed, “The new geophysical signatures along with a now-advanced geological database will assist our team in building a targeted diamond drill program. Our aim is to explore these signatures for new nickel-rich sulphide bodies and to investigate the potential continuity and extension of the known mineralized horizons in the vicinity of the historical Marbridge Nickel Mine.”

