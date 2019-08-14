Civmec will be responsible for the full vertical delivery of the facility’s iron ore loading, primary, secondary and tertiary crushing, ore screening and associated conveyor systems

Image: The Eliwana Iron Ore Mine Project is being developed in the Pilbara region. Photo courtesy of Fortescue Metals Group.

Civmec has been awarded a contract to deliver the primary crushing and ore processing facility for the Fortescue Metals Group’s (Fortescue) new A$1.7bn (£950m) Eliwana Mine and Rail project located near the port of Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (WA).

Under the contract, Civmec will be responsible for the full vertical delivery of the facility’s iron ore loading, primary, secondary and tertiary crushing, ore screening and associated conveyor systems, up to no load commissioning.

The contract scope also includes shop detailing, fabrication, delivery and site installation of the civil, structural, mechanical, piping and electrical works.

Civmec CEO Patrick Tallon said: “We are pleased to extend our relationship with Fortescue in the delivery of this exciting new contract. We have worked extensively with Fortescue for some time to secure this award, with the package of work utilising many of our core disciplines in a single, vertical solution offering.”

Eliwana mine and rail project to create 1,900 jobs during construction phase

Civmec plans to commence work on the project over the coming months, with completion scheduled by late-2020.

Tallon added: “Fortescue’s strong commitment to supporting West Australian industry, by engaging our fabrication capability as part of the turnkey solution, is commendable. This is a great start to FY2020 and we look forward to the year ahead.”

The project involves the construction of an open-pit mine, a dry ore processing facility with a production capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum, and a 143km rail line.

It is expected to have an annual production rate of 170 million tonnes (Mt) over its anticipated mine life of 20 years.

Additionally, the Eliwana project and the associated rail project is anticipated to generate up to 1,900 jobs during construction followed by the creation of 500 full-time site.

Fortescue Metals Group has broken ground on the Eliwana Iron Ore Mine Project in July 2019.

The Eliwana Iron Ore Mine Project will support the launch of a 60% iron grade product. It is expected to maintain the low cost status of Fortescue’s by giving greater flexibility, while sustaining a minimum production rate of 170 million tonnes per annum through its lifetime.