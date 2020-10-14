The 12-month contract extension will generate revenue of A$110 million to Thiess

CIMIC’s Thiess secures A$110 million Caval Ridge extension. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

CIMIC Group’s global mining services provider, Thiess, has been awarded a contract extension by BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) to provide mining services at Caval Ridge in Queensland, Australia.

The 12-month contract extension will generate revenue of A$110 million to Thiess.

Under the variation, Thiess will continue to operate and maintain three 600 tonne excavator fleets to move additional overburden for the Caval Ridge Mine operation.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Juan Santamaria said: “This contract extension builds on our relationship with BMA and reinforces our commitment to work with our clients to safely position their operations for optimal efficiency, productivity and cost performance.”

CIMIC Group Executive Mining and Mineral Processing and Thiess Managing Director Douglas Thompson said: “We’re proud to continue our work at Caval Ridge where we have a proven track record of delivering innovative and low-cost mining solutions. It is a testament to the team’s continued focus on delivering a safe and productive operation for our client.”

The contract extension will commence in December 2020.

Source: Company Press Release