Thiess will undertake load and haul services, including fleet maintenance, to move low-grade copper ore

CIMIC's Thiess awarded mining services contract in Chile. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

CIMIC’s global mining services provider, Thiess, has been awarded a mining services contract with Mantos Copper S.A. at their Mantos Blancos mine, located northeast of Antofagasta, Chile.

Thiess will undertake load and haul services, including fleet maintenance, to move low-grade copper ore.

Thiess’ Managing Director Douglas Thompson said: “This contract demonstrates Thiess’ ability to apply global insight and experience into furthering local value and deliver productivity and efficiencies for our clients.”

“Mantos Copper S.A. is an important contributor to the mining industry in the Antofagasta region and we are proud to be of service.”

Thiess’ Executive General Manager Americas Darrell White said: “For the past five years we have delivered safe and efficient operations in Chile in line with our vision to be the world’s leading mining services provider.”

“We value collaboration and engagement and look forward to growing our relationship with Mantos Copper S.A.”

Thiess has operated in Chile since 2015, applying industry-leading best practice mining operations, with a safety-first culture and commitment to project delivery.

Source: Company Press Release