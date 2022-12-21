Baihetan is one of the six large-scale hydropower stations along the Yangtze River and becomes the world’s second-largest hydropower station in terms of total installed capacity, only next to the Three Gorges Project

The 16-GW Baihetan hydropower project. (Credit: China Three Gorges Corporation)

Jinsha River Chuanyun Hydropower Development has completed construction and started operations at the 16GW Baihetan hydroelectric project in southwest China.

The Baihetan hydroelectric project is one of the six large-scale hydropower stations along the Yangtze River and was built on one of its tributaries, the Jinsha River.

It becomes the world’s second-largest hydropower station in terms of total installed capacity, only next to the Three Gorges Project, which is also on the Yangtze River.

The project features sixteen 1GW turbines, to generate an estimated 62.4 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power annually.

It is expected to eliminate about 90.45 million tons per annum of coal and 248.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Reuters reported that the 289m dam and its associated infrastructure are one of China’s biggest and most challenging engineering projects, citing Three Gorges Corp.

Jinsha River Chuanyun Hydropower Development is a joint venture between China Three Gorges (CTG) with 70%, Sichuan Energy Investment with 15%, and Yunnan Energy Investment with 15%.

The JV started construction in 2017, with an estimated total investment of CNY170bn ($24.38bn).

In June 2021, China Three Gorges (CTG) generated the first power from the project.

It is a major project in China’s west-east power transmission programme and will deliver electricity across the country to cities in the east.

In addition to power generation, the Baihetan hydroelectric project would also facilitate flood control, and improve navigation and sand blocking.