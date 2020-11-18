The six tanks are expected to add a total of 1.62 million cubic metres of LNG storage to the Binhai terminal

The Binhai LNG terminal phase one will be completed by the end of 2021. (Credit: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay)

China’s offshore oil and gas producer China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Group is reportedly planning to add six LNG storage tanks at the Binhai terminal in the in Yancheng City of Jiangsu Province.

Each of the six tanks will have a storage capacity of 270,000 cubic metres. The six tanks are expected to add a total of 1.62 million cubic metres of LNG storage to the Binhai terminal, according to Reuters.

Construction on the expansion project is planned to be completed in 2023, the news agency said, citing a statement from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC).

Henan government to invest in two LNG storage tanks

The government of Henan, a province in central China, plans to invest in two of the proposed six LNG storage tanks, to meet gas demand from Henan and Jiangsu provinces. CNOOC, however, will be the operator of the new tanks.

Being developed in phases, the Binhai LNG terminal phase one will have an annual receiving capacity of three million tonnes and is planned to be completed by the end of 2021.

The LNG facility comprises one jetty to accommodate 125,000-266,000 cubic meter LNG carrier.

Under the second phase, the project will see the addition of four more 220,000 cubic meters LNG tanks to increase the design capacity to five million tonnes per year.

The facility will transfer natural gas to Jiangsu through a costal gas pipeline.

Last month, CNOOC started production from the offshore Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field pilot area development in the central Bohai region of China.