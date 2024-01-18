The integrated hydrocracker and catalytic dewaxing unit will have a nameplate capacity of 550 KTPA and will facilitate the production of Gr. II+ and Gr. III premium base oils

Chevron Lummus Global awarded new licensing contract for HPCL's integrated hydrocracker and catalytic dewaxing unit. (Credit: Talpa from Pixabay)

Chevron Lummus Global LLC (CLG) announced the award of a new licensing contract by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for the development of a grassroots integrated hydrocracker and catalytic dewaxing unit and a full catalyst reload of their existing lube oil upgrading program (LOUP) at the Mumbai Refinery in India.

“Chevron Lummus Global is honored to once again work with HPCL on this transformative project,” said Rajesh Samarth, Chief Commercial Officer of Chevron Lummus Global. “Our deep expertise in hydroprocessing technologies, paired with HPCL’s forward-looking approach, underscores our shared commitment to advancing India’s energy independence and strengthening its position in the premium base oil market.”

The integrated hydrocracker and catalytic dewaxing unit will have a nameplate capacity of 550 KTPA and will facilitate the production of Gr. II+ and Gr. III premium base oils. This strategic move will enable HPCL to make a significant foray into the premium base oil market, tapping into new avenues for growth and market expansion.

Source: Company Press Release