The drilling operations are expected to take up to 40 days to complete. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

Africa focused energy company Chariot has announced the arrival of Stena Don rig to begin drilling operations on the Moroccan offshore gas project.

The rig has arrived on location in the offshore Lixus licence to conduct drilling operations on the Anchois gas development project.

Chariot owns a 75% stake in the offshore licence and is the operator. The remaining 25% stake in held by the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM).

Drilling operations will be carried out the Anchois-2 gas appraisal and exploration well and re-enter the previously drilled Anchois-1 gas discovery well.

The drilling operations are expected to take up to 40 days to complete, Chariot said.

Anchois-2 gas well drilling aims to unlock the development of the discovered sands by confirming the gas resource volumes, reservoir quality and well productivity.

The drilling objectives also include delivering a future production well for the development of the field and deepening the appraisal well into additional low-risk exploration targets.

Chariot acting CEO Adonis Pouroulis said: “I am pleased to announce that the Stena Don has now arrived on site, with operations to commence immediately, for a potentially transformational drilling programme for Chariot.

“Our recently completed oversubscribed fundraise allows us to drill both the Anchois-2 gas appraisal well and re-enter the Anchois-1 gas discovery well and we anticipate updating the market separately after the completion of each operation.”

The Anchois-1 gas discovery well will be re-entered to know the integrity of the previously drilled well and assess the productivity and gas characteristics of the discovered A Gas Sand.

The operations will also include providing a second future production well for the development of the field.

In December last year, Chariot negotiated the key terms of a new licence, Rissana, offshore Morocco.