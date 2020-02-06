Chanje is a California-based, privately held innovation company delivering ground-up electric trucks and energy infrastructure solutions for the commercial last mile industry

Chanje and MaxGen collaborate on commercial fleet charging infrastructure at scale. (Credit: Goran Horvat/Pixabay.)

Chanje announces its partnership with MaxGen Energy Services, a California-based engineering, construction, and technical services firm, and one of the leading companies in the US for building EV charging infrastructure. Chanje is the first to offer integrated charging solutions specifically for commercial fleets to fit their unique workflows. MaxGen is designing and constructing depot-based charging solutions for Chanje, including infrastructure and utility connections. MaxGen is a key partner in Chanje’s electrification ecosystem to make EV adoption seamless for commercial fleets.

“MaxGen is a great partner for launching our industry-first commercial fleet charging infrastructure projects,” said Suresh Jayanthi, Vice President of Energy Services at Chanje. “Their expertise is invaluable in helping us deploy efficient, cost-effective infrastructure that enables fleets to transition to electric mobility.”

“The mass adoption of electric commercial fleets is finally here. Our strong partnership with Chanje will enable us to bring innovative solutions that fit our fleet customers’ unique needs at scale,” said Kelly Fishback, Vice President of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure at MaxGen. “We are excited that our infrastructure will serve such a mission critical role for our customers.”

Source: Company Press Release