Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG’s Geoscience division, has been awarded a contract by Equinor for the processing of seismic data from the Johan Sverdrup Permanent Reservoir Monitoring (PRM) system in the North Sea.

Image: The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. Photo: courtesy of Equinor ASA.

Managed out of CGG’s Oslo office and located inside Equinor’s offices in Stavanger, a dedicated team of CGG processing experts, working together with Equinor, will deliver high-quality time-lapse 4D images to the Johan Sverdrup asset team within days of acquisition. By analyzing these ‘snapshots’ of the reservoir during production, Equinor geoscientists will be able to optimize production management and hydrocarbon recovery.

The contract builds on CGG’s long-term PRM processing experience for Equinor and reinforces its position as the industry’s preferred PRM processing contractor. It will run from the second quarter of 2019 for an initial period of 31 months with the option of two three-year extensions.

CGG has processed the lion’s share of full-scale PRM projects conducted in the industry to date, including Equinor’s Snorre and Grane fields since 2013 and 2014 respectively. During that time, CGG has consistently delivered high-quality 4D seismic products, in very tight turnaround times, which have met or even exceeded client expectations.

Source: Company Press Release