Stallion will initiate a targeted geophysical survey in the coming weeks over the Appaloosa Target on the Coffer Project

Stallion Uranium Receives Exploration Permit for Coffer Uranium Project. (Credit: NoName_13 from Pixabay)

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Stallion”) (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM40) is pleased to announce it has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Government to conduct ground-based geophysical surveys and diamond drilling exploration work on its 100% owned Coffer (“Coffer” or the “Project”) Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

“We are thrilled to share the news that Stallion has secured an exploration permit for our Coffer project in the Athabasca Basin,” stated Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion Uranium. “This permit represents a key step in our ability to continue to advance our high-potential uranium targets. The Southwestern Athabasca Basin is an underexplored corner of the globally recognized Athabasca Basin and we are eager to advance our exploration activities in this burgeoning region that holds the potential to host the next significant uranium discovery.”

Stallion will initiate a targeted geophysical survey in the coming weeks over the Appaloosa Target on the Coffer Project. Further information on the survey and target area will be released in the coming weeks.

The Coffer Project comprises 8 mineral claims and covering 35,875 hectares of highly prospective ground in the Western Athabasca Basin. The project has never been drill tested and contains several kilometer-scale prospective zones within the key target areas identified as Appaloosa, Clydesdale and Mustang. The Appaloosa target will be the focus of the up-coming exploration programs as the Company has identified gravity and magnetic lows on a conductive corridor known to correlate to alteration that hosts uranium mineralization. The highly prospective target area shares geological analogues to the nearby Shea Creek deposit, home to over 95M lbs. of uranium.

Stallion Uranium is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada that neighbour world class gold deposits offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

Source: Company Press Release