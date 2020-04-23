Located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region’s Gydan Peninsula, the project has an expected production capacity of 19.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa)

CCC wins contracts for Arctic LNG 2 project. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann)

Compressor Controls Corporation (CCC), a division of Roper Technologies, has secured multiple contracts for Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia.

The company had earlier collaborated with Novatek on turbomachinery optimisation and standardisation for the Yamal LNG project.

Located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region’s Gydan Peninsula, the Arctic LNG 2 project has an expected production capacity of 19.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Under the terms of the contracts, CCC will supervise the turbomachinery controls and optimisation of all three 6.6 mtpa LNG trains’ centrifugal compressors and expanders.

Furthermore, CCC will supply an emulator for use during the plant simulation and its eventual OTS.

The firm will make use of specialised local and global teams and additionally, will work together with the OEMs, to execute and deliver the control algorithms.

CCC Global Projects director Osama Abou Shabab said: “These contracts recognise CCC’s performance on the Yamal LNG project and allow us to continue strengthening our partnership with Novatek.

“We’re proud that Novatek has entrusted our global team to control all critical and non-critical machines in its hallmark Arctic LNG 2 project. CCC’s field-tested, proven control techniques and algorithms will maintain and improve the project’s targeted RAM.”

Arctic LNG 2 project details

The Arctic LNG 2 project includes the installation of three gravity-based structures (GBS) in the Gulf of Ob and associated LNG storage facilities having a total capacity of 687,000m³. The GBS will be concrete-built structures having a length, width and height of 330m, 152m and 30m, respectively.

The GBS will host three natural gas liquefaction trains having a production capacity of 6.6Mt of LNG a year each. The liquefaction trains will be installed with a feed gas compressor and two boil-off compressors each.

The first of the trains is scheduled to be commissioned in 2023, while the second and third trains are likely to begin operations in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

The project is based on the hydrocarbon resources of the Utrenneye field.

Novatek is the operator of the Arctic LNG 2 project with 60% stake, and is partnered by Total (10%), CNPC (10%), CNOOC (10%) and the Japan Arctic LNG – a consortium of Mitsui & Co and JOGMEC (10%).

Last September, McDermott International’s joint venture (JV) in China had bagged a contract to deliver three complex modules for Novatek’s $21.3bn Arctic LNG 2 project.

The joint venture – Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan Offshore Engineering (QMW) will be responsible for the fabrication of three pre-assembled unit complex process modules for the Russian LNG project.