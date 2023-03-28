The partnership leverages CATL’s advanced battery technology and HGP’s expertise in energy infrastructure and storage resource development

CATL, HGP establish partnership. (Credit: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited)

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and HGP Storage have partnered to supply more than 450MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) for a project in Texas.

In addition, the companies are entering into a long-term partnership to facilitate up to 5GWh of utility-scale and distributed energy projects in Texas.

Under the terms of the agreement, CATL will supply its containerised liquid-cooling BESS, dubbed EnerC, to HGP.

EnerC features an enhanced level of safety, long service life and high integration, said the Chinese battery manufacturer.

In addition, the advanced BESS system comes with IP55 and C5 anti-corrosion protection, to meet the requirements of various harsh climatic conditions.

The project on which the 450MWh BESS will be deployed is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2024.

CATL is a Chinese battery manufacturing company that specialises in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

The company said that its integrated liquid cooling system would further contribute to the long service life and safe operation of the project.

HGP is an energy infrastructure and storage resource developer with decades of experience in deploying investment-grade assets to power grids and supporting the energy transition.

In September last year, CATL executed a master supply agreement with US-based storage technology company FlexGen Power Systems (FlexGen).

CATL agreed to supply FlexGen with 10GWh of energy storage equipment, including its containerised liquid-cooling battery system EnerC for three years.