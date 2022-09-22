CATL will supply FlexGen with 10GWh of energy storage equipment, including its containerised liquid-cooling battery system EnerC for three years

CATL will supply battery energy storage equipment. (Credit: American Public Power Association on Unsplash)

Chinese energy storage company Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has executed a master supply agreement with US-based storage technology company FlexGen Power Systems (FlexGen).

Under the terms of the agreement, CATL will supply FlexGen with 10GWh of energy storage equipment, including its containerised liquid-cooling battery system EnerC for three years.

EnerC comes with IP55 and C5 anti-corrosion protection feature to endure harsh climatic conditions, allowing safe and reliable operation of the whole system for 20 years.

In addition, its integrated liquid cooling design enables enhanced energy density that can reach 259.7kWh/m2, which is around 200% higher than traditional air-cooling systems.

FlexGen CEO Kelcy Pegler said: “FlexGen and CATL have partnered for many years on advancing energy storage deployments.

“The significant commitment we are making to CATL and the energy storage market is built upon the quality, performance, and positive results this partnership has delivered to our customers.

“We are excited about the opportunity to grow the energy storage market and bring exceptional energy storage technology to our customers.”

FlexGen will deploy its HybridOS energy management system platform to power the energy storage systems supplied by CATL.

The platform will provide the advanced and reliable capability for utility, competitive power market, along with municipal and cooperative utility projects.

Currently, the HybridOS platform is powering high-performance energy storage systems in Texas, California and across North America.

The agreement follows FlexGen being selected as an authorised services provider of maintenance and optimisation services for CATL’s battery energy storage equipment.

CATL vice president Tan Libin said: “FlexGen has been an essential partner for CATL in the deployment and growth of our energy storage business in North America.

“The deep technological partnership has ensured high performance and reliability for our customers and has resulted in some of the best performing plants we have operating.

“The expanded commitment we are making with this Supply Agreement highlights the value our organisations have delivered and the potential we see to further scale our partnership.”

In a separate development, Chinese oil and gas producer PetroChina and automotive group SAIC Motor have joined forces with CATL to establish a joint venture for swappable batteries for electric vehicles.