Woody Creek has started construction of a more than 25miles (40km) wastewater gathering pipeline in Garvin and McClain Counties, Oklahoma, US

Image: Woody Creek is expected to further expand its services to other operators in the SCOOP. Photo: Courtesy of Paul Brennan from Pixabay.

Casillas Petroleum Resource Partners, a company of Kayne Anderson Energy Funds, has partnered with Energy Water Services (EWS), a Halmos Capital Partners’ water infrastructure company to jointly establish Woody Creek Midstream.

The new midstream firm is aimed at providing water management services to producers in the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP).

Halmos founder and EWS chief executive officer Andrew Cohan said: “We are excited to partner with Casillas to build the primary water gathering infrastructure in the SCOOP. This transport system, combined with EWS’s disposals, will allow all producers in the SCOOP to handle their wastewater safely and cost effectively.”

Woody Creek and EWS have signed a long-term contract

Woody Creek has started construction of a more than 25 miles (40km) wastewater gathering pipeline in Garvin and McClain Counties, Oklahoma, US.

Expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019, the gathering system would connect to 60,000 barrels per day of permitted water disposal capacity owned an.

Woody Creek is expected to expand the trunk line to carry out a total of 130,000 barrels per day of permitted EWS water disposal capacity in 2020.

Under the long-term contract between Woody Creek and EWS, all of Casillas’ wastewater transportation and disposal needs are handled across its 56,000 net acres in the SCOOP.

In addition, Woody Creek is expected to further expand its services to other operators in the SCOOP to transport and dispose of wastewater.

Casillas Petroleum Resource Partners CEO Greg Casillas said: “The formation of Woody Creek Midstream is very accretive to our valuable asset in the SCOOP. As Casillas moves forward with our full development phase, this midstream investment will allow us to increase our margins through an economically advantageous water disposal system.

“In addition to Casillas’ operations, Woody Creek’s footprint is suited to allow several other companies operating in the SCOOP access to the system to handle their disposal needs. The complex has been designed to manage a significant amount of wastewater volume safely and efficiently while protecting the surrounding communities and environment.”

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Casillas is engaged in the development of onshore domestic oil and gas reserves as well as acquisitions of existing producing assets within the Mid-Continent region.