The acquisition will help Capgemini Invent to further meet growing demand from energy and utilities clients for strategy and transformation services in Germany and Central Europe

Image: KONEXUS Consulting comprises a team of just over 30 experienced consultants. Photo: Courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Capgemini announced the signing of an agreement to acquire KONEXUS Consulting, the leading strategy and management consultancy for the energy industry in the German market.

By becoming part of Capgemini Invent, the digital innovation, consulting and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group, this acquisition will help to further meet growing demand from energy and utilities clients for strategy and transformation services in Germany and Central Europe.

Founded in 2003 with an HQ in Hamburg, KONEXUS Consulting comprises a team of just over 30 experienced consultants advising major energy companies, municipal utilities, mobility companies and new digital players on strategic and organizational topics. Client projects have included the definition of new business models, performance improvement, innovation and cultural changes.

“With the ongoing transformation of the energy sector across Europe, including the formation of new energy ecosystems and smart infrastructure, we are seeing a high demand for our innovation, strategy and transformation services to help our clients to shape and build their businesses of tomorrow,” comments Cyril Garcia, CEO of Capgemini Invent and member of the Capgemini Group Executive Committee. “The experienced and reputable consultants at KONEXUS were a natural fit in terms of their in-depth expertise, market leading best practices, complementary client base and culture. With Capgemini Invent triggering business for the rest of the Group’s activities, this acquisition will reinforce Capgemini’s leadership position in the Energy and Utilities sector in Germany. Their addition will enable us to meet current and future client demand and contribute to a more sustainable environment. I am delighted to welcome them to the team.”

“The scale and breadth of the Capgemini Group and its global client base will enable our team members to be at the heart of the end-to-end digital transformation projects of existing and new energy players – an exciting prospect for us all,” said Guido Wendt, Partner and Managing Director, KONEXUS Consulting. “Capgemini Invent’s proposition of ‘Bringing to life what’s next’ for organizations addresses what is required for leading the market towards the future of energy, mobility and smart infrastructure. We will share our deep knowledge of the rapidly advancing German utility market, to further benefit Capgemini’s clients across central Europe and beyond.”

